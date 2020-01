Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 18:33 Hits: 0

BEIRUT: Medics said 70 people were injured in renewed clashes between protesters and police in Lebanon's capital on Sunday (Jan 19), taking the toll of wounded from two days of violence to nearly 450. Unprecedented protests have rocked the country since Oct 17, with citizens from all religious ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nearly-450-wounded-in-two-days-of-clashes-in-lebanon-s-capital-12286654