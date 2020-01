Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 06:40 Hits: 3

Netflix has proven a force to be reckoned with, as it looks to a record-breaking 24 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, says NTU’s Ian Dixon.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/netflix-subscription-rates-oscar-results-nominations-wins-12267538