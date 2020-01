Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 13:30 Hits: 0

PRAGUE: A highly contagious bird flu has been confirmed at a Czech farm, officials said Saturday (Jan 18) after a French farm union warned of the risk of a new outbreak in Europe. Czech official Petr Vorlicek said "the highly pathogenic H5N8 subtype lethal for birds" was found at a small farm ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bird-flu-czech-europe-outbreak-12279964