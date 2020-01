Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 02:18 Hits: 5

The United States will begin screening efforts at three U.S. airports to detect travellers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan who may have symptoms of a new respiratory virus that so far has killed two people and infected 45 more, public health officials said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-screen-passengers-new-china-coronavirus-wuhan-airports-12277780