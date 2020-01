Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:49 Hits: 9

PARIS: Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published on Thursday (Jan 16). That represents one death for every five cases of the condition, and one-in-five deaths from all causes worldwide ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sepsis-linked-to-1-in-5-deaths-worldwide-study-12269978