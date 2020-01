Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 03:58 Hits: 0

Scooping waste from a Malaysian river to stop it reaching the sea, a solar-powered barge named the "Interceptor" is the latest weapon in a global battle to rid the world's waters of plastic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/plastic-waste-solar-powered-interceptor-river-clean-up-12267320