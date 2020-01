Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 05:02 Hits: 0

Hong Kong's teachers say they are living in fear as the city's democracy protests rumble on, with some not daring to discuss the movement and others anxious they could even lose their jobs if they are caught supporting it.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-protests-teachers-fear-support-12267666