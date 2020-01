Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 09:19 Hits: 6

“If [Russia's permafrost] melts now, it will be a disaster. ... The Americans know this and they’re testing this weapon.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/15/us-climate-weapon-caused-russias-warm-winter-lawmaker-says-a68904