Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 21:11 Hits: 4

Iran announced on Tuesday (Jan 14) its first arrests over the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet, as protesters vented their anger over the catastrophic blunder for a fourth consecutive day.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-arrest-airplane-ukraine-crash-12262188