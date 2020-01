Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 12:23 Hits: 0

Activists say that many of the estimated 2,000 Nigerian women who entered Russia on a World Cup Fan ID are still in slavery.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/14/russia-investigates-world-cup-nigerian-prostitution-ring-tass-a68893