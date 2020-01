Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

A Russian cryonics company offers clients the chance to be resurrected in the future, even though the science behind it is not proven.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/14/brain-freeze-russian-firm-offers-path-to-immortality-for-a-fee-a68897