Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 05:52 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: Forecasts of heavy rain offered hope on Tuesday (Jan 14) in the months-long battle to contain Australia's unprecedented bushfires, but smoke lifted pollution levels in the nation's second biggest city to among the worst in the world. Cool weather over recent days has already given some ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-bush-fire-cool-rain-weather-firefighters-respite-12261194