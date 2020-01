Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 01:34 Hits: 1

DUBAI: Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday (Jan 12), increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic's leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame. "They are lying that our enemy is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-plane-crash-protesters-demand-leaders-quit-12257340