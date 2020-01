Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 07:01 Hits: 5

The campaign to oust Alaska's governor received court approval to proceed on Friday when a judge ruled that the allegations against the first-term Republican meet the legal requirements for including a recall initiative on the 2020 ballot.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/judge-clears-path-for-voter-petition-to-recall-embattled-alaska-governor-12254232