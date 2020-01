Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:34 Hits: 0

Talks between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland to restore devolved government there are reaching an "advanced stage", Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/northern-ireland-political-talks-at-advanced-stage--irish-pm-says-12248096