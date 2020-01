Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 07:43 Hits: 3

Americans travelling in China should avoid animals and contact with sick people as the country grapples with a mystery pneumonia outbreak, the US embassy in China said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-warns-citizens-in-china-over-mystery-pneumonia-outbreak-12240506