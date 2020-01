Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

TOKYO: Japan has asked Lebanon for help regarding Carlos Ghosn, a top Japanese official said on Tuesday (Jan 7), calling the former auto executive's escape to Beirut "regrettable" but stopping short of spelling out what Tokyo was seeking from local authorities. The former Nissan Motor and Renault ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-sought-help-from-lebanon-over-fugitive-carlos-ghosn-12240338