Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 08:46 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Jan 7) after describing the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani as immoral. The world's oldest premier, who has in recent ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/malaysia-mahathir-iran-qassem-soleimani-killing-muslims-unite-12240452