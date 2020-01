Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 05:24 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: As Australia's deadly bushfires rage, many companies are reporting hits to business with resorts shutting their doors, cheesemakers struggling to secure milk supplies and insurance claims on the rise. As many as 5,850 fire-related insurance claims have been lodged since early November with ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-bushfires-business-dairy-milk-supplies-drought-12236846