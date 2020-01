Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 01:39 Hits: 3

SYDNEY: Skies turned black and ash rained down as fires raged across southeastern Australia on Saturday (Jan 4), threatening power supplies to major cities and prompting the call-up of 3,000 military reservists. The scale of Australia's unprecedented months-long bushfire crisis has shocked not ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-bushfire-scale-twice-the-size-of-belgium-burnt-12234478