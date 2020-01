Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: A group claiming to be hackers from Iran breached the website of a little-known US government agency on Saturday (Jan 4) and posted messages vowing revenge for Washington's killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani. The website of the Federal Depository Library Program was ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iranian-hackers-claim-breach-government-website-qasem-soleimani-12234704