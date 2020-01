Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 04:10 Hits: 3

CANBERRA: Australian firefighters - from top brass to weary volunteers - hit out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of the bushfire crisis on Sunday (Jan 5), as strains from the months-long fight began to show. Firefighter Paul Parker, 57, whose sweary television tirade against Morrison has ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/firefighters-hit-out-at-australia-pm-over-bushfire-response-12234702