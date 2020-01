Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 16:15 Hits: 0

BAGHDAD: With shouts of "Death to America", tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a USĀ air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East. With security ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/large-crowds-march-in-baghdad-to-mourn-soleimani--others-killed-in-us-air-strike-12233182