Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 03:25 Hits: 3

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his Democratic opponents would tear down crosses and pledged to bring prayer to public schools at a re-election rally to shore up evangelical support.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-tells-evangelical-rally-he-will-put-prayer-in-schools-12232708