Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 03:40 Hits: 3

WELLINGTON: About 1,000 people rushed to a New Zealand beach on Saturday (Jan 4) to try to save a pod of whales that stranded overnight, overwhelming conservation workers who were appealing for specialist assistance. Three of the short-finned pilot whales had died and an attempt to refloat the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/whales-stranded-on-new-zealand-beach-crowds-save-12232928