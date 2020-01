Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 20:47 Hits: 0

Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trump's decision was reckless and could lead the United States to another war in the Middle East.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-democratic-white-house-contenders-condemn-trump-s-strike-against-iranian-commander--warn-of-war-12232426