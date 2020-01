Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 16:23 Hits: 1

A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pompeo-says-us-killed-iranian-commander-to-prevent--imminent-attack--12231730