Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 13:07 Hits: 1

Russian officials slam the killing of Major-General Qassem Soleimani and warn of growing antagonism in the Middle East.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/01/03/russian-senator-calls-us-killing-of-top-iranian-general-worst-case-scenario-expects-new-us-iran-clashes-a68805