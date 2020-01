Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 09:31 Hits: 4

British American Tobacco, the world's No.2 tobacco company, welcomed the U.S. health regulator's move to ban popular e-cigarette flavors, saying it would comply with the new guidelines aimed at curbing teenage vaping.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/british-american-tobacco-welcomes-fda-flavor-ban--minimal-impact-seen-12230708