Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 03:29 Hits: 1

Four people died as Indonesia's capital was hit by flooding, a disaster agency official said Wednesday, while local media reported landslides sparked by torrential rain on New Year's Eve had killed several more residents.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/4-dead-jakarta-indonesia-flooding-rain-electricity-shut-12225228