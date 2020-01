Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 04:20 Hits: 3

HOUSTON: A French citizen and native of Angola has died in the custody of US immigration agents, they said on Wednesday (Jan 1), the latest in a number of deaths during a US crackdown on illegal immigrants. A statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the person only as "a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-citizen-dead-in-us-custody-immigration-agency-12226842