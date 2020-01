Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 23:53 Hits: 1

BAGHDAD: The US flew a rapid response team of Marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy on Tuesday (Dec 31) after a mob of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the compound, setting fires and chanting "Death to America!" Angered by US air strikes that killed two dozen fighters, hundreds of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-warns-iran-after-iraqi-protesters-storm-us-embassy-in-12224350