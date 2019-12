Articles

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co's ovarian cancer drug, Lynparza, was approved by U.S. regulators for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in patients with BRCA gene mutations, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

