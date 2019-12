Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 17:20 Hits: 1

CHECKPOINT MAYPRSKE, Ukraine: Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the country's war-torn east exchanged 200 prisoners on Sunday (Dec 29), swapping detained fighters for civilians and servicemen held captive in some cases for years in two breakaway regions. Kiev handed over to separatists five ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ukraine-rivals-exchange-200-prisoners-in-controversial-swap-12218766