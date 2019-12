Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 01:55 Hits: 1

The Mars 2020 rover, which sets off for the Red Planet next year, will not only search for traces of ancient life, but pave the way for future human missions, NASA scientists said Friday as they unveiled the vehicle.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mars-2020-rover-to-seek-ancient-life--prepare-human-missions-12216662