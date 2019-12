Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 16:00 Hits: 2

CAIRO: A road crash in Egypt killed six people, including tourists from India and Malaysia, and injured at least 24 others on Saturday (Dec 28), security and medical sources said. The accident occurred when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/egypt-bus-crash-malaysian-tourists-killed-injured-12217504