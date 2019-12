Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 17:25 Hits: 4

MOGADISHU: A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of Mogadishu on Saturday (Dec 28), leaving at least 78 people dead and scores injured in Somalia's deadliest attack in two years. At least 16 of those killed were students from the capital's private Banadir University, who had been travelling ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mogadishu-car-bomb-blast-somali-dead-injured-12217168