Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 17:29 Hits: 4

Two people have been killed and one injured in a fire in an elevator at Russia's Novatek northern oil and gas field.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/12/28/two-dead-in-fire-at-russias-novatek-oil-and-gas-field-a68769