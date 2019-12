Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 17:48 Hits: 4

The UN said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/12/28/over-230000-people-flee-idlib-in-two-week-russian-backed-offensive-a68770