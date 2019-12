Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 10:30 Hits: 4

A newly commissioned Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait for a second time Thursday, Taipei's defence ministry said, just weeks before the island goes to polls to elect a new president.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-aircraft-carrier-sails-through-taiwan-strait-again-12213094