Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 10:40 Hits: 3

A top Brussels official has written a "love letter" to Britain expressing his grief at its decision to leave the European Union - and stressing it was always welcome back.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-chief-writes-love-letter-to-britain-over-brexit-12213112