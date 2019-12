Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 06:29 Hits: 1

Russia released 24 Japanese fishermen and their vessels on Tuesday, after detaining them for allegedly exceeding the octopus catch quota off a chain of disputed Pacific islands, Japan's foreign ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/russia-releases-japan-fishing-boats-held-near-disputed-islands-12208846