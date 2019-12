Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 08:04 Hits: 4

Russia's new gas transit deal with Ukraine would also mollify the impact on Russian gas supplies of U.S. sanctions introduced on the project.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/12/24/russia-says-nord-stream-2-will-be-ready-in-matter-of-months-a68731