Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 13:00 Hits: 0

The plant, which environmentalists call the “Chernobyl on ice” and “nuclear Titanic,” will supply about 100,000 people with energy.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/12/19/worlds-first-floating-nuclear-plant-goes-online-in-russia-rosatom-a68683