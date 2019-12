Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 05:15 Hits: 1

(Reuters Health) - When placed in car seats, babies who are only a week or two premature can have breathing problems similar to those faced by infants born much earlier, a new study suggests. The majority of preemies are born at 34 to 36 weeks' gestation, when they're considered late pre-term, and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/even-late-term-preemies-can-have-breathing-problems-in-car-seats-12200096