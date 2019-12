Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 09:43 Hits: 7

LONDON: An expansion plan for Britain's Heathrow Airport will be delayed by more than a year and a third runway now will probably be completed between early 2028 and late 2029, the airport said. The delay came after Britain's aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, said the airport could ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/london-heathrow-airport-expansion-plan-delay-uk-12200716