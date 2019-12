Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 01:41 Hits: 2

Stephen Biegun's visit follows China and Russia proposal to lift some sanctions to kick-start stalled Pyongyang talks.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/envoy-visit-china-bid-revive-korea-nuclear-talks-191218010012879.html