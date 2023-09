Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 03:13 Hits: 5

State media says Putin's United Russia won more than 70 percent of the ballot in four regions annexed from Ukraine.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/11/putins-party-wins-controversial-polls-in-annexed-ukraine-regions-reports?traffic_source=rss