Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 08:19 Hits: 5

Vladimir Putin missed the G20 summit in India, avoiding any risk of criminal detention under an ICC arrest warrant.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/11/brazils-lula-backtracks-on-putin-arrest-safety-at-rio-g20?traffic_source=rss