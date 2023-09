Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 09:02 Hits: 5

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang confirmed Kim's visit; South Korean media say the secretive leader has already departed.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/11/in-russias-pacific-port-residents-await-north-koreas-kim-jong-un?traffic_source=rss